Ion Exchange India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 4.50 (Rupees Four and Fifty paise) per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2018-19. The Dividend if approved by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be credited within 30 days from the date of AGM.

Pdf Link: Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com