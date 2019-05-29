We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29th May 2019, inter alia, have considered and approved the following:

1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019.

2. Recommended dividend of Rs. 4.50 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



Pdf Link: Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com