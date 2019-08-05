Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report

Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Annual Report for the year ended
31st March, 2019 containing Notice of the 55th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, 30th August, 2019 at 11.00 a.m. at Mini Theatre, 3rd Floor, Ravindra Natya Mandir, P.L. Deshpande, Maharashtra Kala Academy, Near Siddhivinayak Temple, Sayani Road, Prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400 025.

Pdf Link: Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

