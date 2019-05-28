Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 60 (2) - Record Date - interest /dividend / redemption /repayment

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you the record date for the month of June 2019 for the payment of Principal and Interest for Non Convertible Redeemable Debentures issued by the Company on ISINs as per the intimation attached.

For IOT Utkal Energy Services Limited

Company Secretary

Pdf Link: Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 60 (2) - Record Date - interest /dividend / redemption /repayment

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.