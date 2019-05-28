Dear Sir,



This is to inform you the record date for the month of June 2019 for the payment of Principal and Interest for Non Convertible Redeemable Debentures issued by the Company on ISINs as per the intimation attached.



For IOT Utkal Energy Services Limited



Company Secretary

Pdf Link: Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 60 (2) - Record Date - interest /dividend / redemption /repayment

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com