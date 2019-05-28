Irb Infrastructure Developers Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 28, 2019 has took note of completion of second term of Mr. Sunil Tandon as an Independent Director of the Company.

Published on May 28, 2019
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

