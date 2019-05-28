Irb Infrastructure Developers Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 28, 2019 has approved Audited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. A copy of the results alongwith the Auditors report are enclosed herewith. A declaration regarding Unmodified Opinion with respect to Annual Audited Financial Results for the year ended on March 31, 2019 is enclosed.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com