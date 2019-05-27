This is to inform that IRCONs Management will be attending Annual Investor Conference Trinity India 2019 being organized by M/s B & K Securities on 31st May, 2019 in Mumbai.



The investor presentation to be discussed in the meeting will be uploaded on Companys website i.e. www.ircon.org.



Pdf Link: Ircon International Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

