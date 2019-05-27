Ircon International Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

This is to inform that IRCONs Management will be attending Annual Investor Conference Trinity India 2019 being organized by M/s B & K Securities on 31st May, 2019 in Mumbai.

The investor presentation to be discussed in the meeting will be uploaded on Companys website i.e. www.ircon.org.

Pdf Link: Ircon International Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.