Ircon International Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Intimation about the conference call scheduled to be held on 9th August 2019 (Friday) at 11:30 am (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company, C-4, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi- 110017, India, to discuss the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2019.

Please find enclosed herewith the Conference Call invitation hosted by Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers.

Pdf Link: Ircon International Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.