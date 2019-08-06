Intimation about the conference call scheduled to be held on 9th August 2019 (Friday) at 11:30 am (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company, C-4, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi- 110017, India, to discuss the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2019.



Please find enclosed herewith the Conference Call invitation hosted by Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers.

Pdf Link: Ircon International Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com