This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 28th May 2019 has recommended a final dividend of Rs.10.825 per share (108.25% of the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year 2018-19, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM.



This final dividend is in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs.10. 72 per share paid for the financial year 2018-19.

Pdf Link: Ircon International Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com