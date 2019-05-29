Iris Business Services Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Intimation of meeting(s) conducted with analyst / investor.

Pdf Link: Iris Business Services Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor