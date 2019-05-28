IRIS Business Services Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 21, 2019 to July 27, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on July 27, 2019.

Pdf Link: Iris Business Services Ltd - Fixes Book Closure for AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com