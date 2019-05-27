As required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations), 2015, we wish to inform that an earnings call is scheduled with the management of the Company to discuss the results of the Company for the financial year ended March, 2019. This will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 4.00 PM (IST).



Please find enclosed the Dial in details for the aforesaid earnings call. The information is also hosted on the website of the Company at www.irisbusiness.com.



The presentation made to the investor at the earnings call will be uploaded at the Companys website www.irisbusiness.com.



The above is for your information and records.

Pdf Link: Iris Business Services Ltd - Intimation Of Schedule Of Earnings Call

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com