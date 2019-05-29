Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 29th May, 2019 has Approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd

