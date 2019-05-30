In compliance with Regulation 8 of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 30th May 20I9 had amended the existing Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information.



The same have been uploaded on website of the Company.



Pdf Link: Istreet Network Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

