Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed details of the Share Certificates for 9210 shares of Re.1/- each of the Company which have been intimated as lost by the Shareholders on 27th May, 2019 and 28th May, 2019.

Pdf Link: ITC LTD. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com