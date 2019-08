Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the public notice published in todays news papers i.e. Business Standard (in English) dated August 6th, 2019 and Nav Bharat (in Hindi) dated August 6th, 2019 informing about following :-



Board Meeting to be held on 13.08.2019.

Pdf Link: Itl Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

