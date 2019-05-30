Itl Industries Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

The board of directors of Company have recommended dividend of Rs. 1.00 (10%) per share on the face value of Rs. 10/- per equity share, for the financial year 2018-19, subject to the approval of shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Published on May 30, 2019
