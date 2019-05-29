IVP Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has

recommended a dividend of 10% (i.e. Rs. 1/- per share) on Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended

March 31, 2019.



The said dividend, if declared by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 08, 2019 will be credited/dispatched within the prescribed time as per the Companies Act, 2013.

Pdf Link: IVP LTD. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on August 08, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com