Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, have recommend payment of dividend of 7.5% on the equity share of Rs. 5/- each for the year 2018-19.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com