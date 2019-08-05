JAGAN LAMPS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam,

This is to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019, to consider, approve and take on record, inter alia, un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Further, we wish to inform you that pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct to Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of trading by Designated Persons and their immediate relative(s), Trading Window of the Company is already closed w.e.f. July 1, 2019 and will be remained closed till 48 hours from the conclusion of the Board meeting scheduled to be held on 13th August, 2019

Pdf Link: Jagan Lamps Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) (A) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com