Pursuant to the Regulation 30(2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and amendments thereto, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 has, inter alia, considered and recommended Dividend of Rs. 3.5/- per fully paid up equity share of Rs. 2/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing 43rd AGM of the Company.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

