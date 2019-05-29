Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copy of Investor Presentation in connection with Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Jagran Prakashan Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

