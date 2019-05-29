Jagran Prakashan Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A (7) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, and amendments thereto, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, has, inter-alia, considered following:
i) Recommendation of the re-appointment of Independent Directors;
ii) Cessation of term of Independent Directors; and
iii) Recommendation of the appointment of new Independent Director.
Published on May 29, 2019
