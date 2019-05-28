We are enclosing Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March , 2019 published in the Two Vernacular newspaper in terms of Regulation 47(1) (b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation,2015.

Pdf Link: Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com