Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Dividend @ 5% on Equity shares of Rs. 5/- each paid-up i.e. Rs. 0.25/- per share.

Pdf Link: Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com