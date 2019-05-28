Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Sir,

This is to inform you that the of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e. Tuesday the 28th day of May 2019commenced at 12.00 noon and concluded on 3.35 pm at the registered office, have inter alia , approved and taken on record the as per attachment.

Thnx


R K Kapoor
Compliance Officer cum Co. Secretary

Pdf Link: Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd

