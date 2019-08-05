JAI BALAJI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the following amongst other items of Agenda:



1. To consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



2. To discuss and consider the issue of Equity shares of the Company on Preferential basis subject to approval of shareholders of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 (including any amendments thereto), we wish to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in the Listed Securities of the Company has been closed with effect from 1st of July, 2019 and the same shall remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Pdf Link: Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015

