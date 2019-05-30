Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 commenced at 3:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:45 p.m., have considered, approved and taken on record amongst other items of Agenda:-



a) The Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.



b) Forfeiture of 7,700 partly paid Equity Shares of the Company on which total amount of Rs.38,500/- remains unpaid.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com