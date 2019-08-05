Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. - Annual General Meeting On August 29, 2019

1. The 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11.00 a.m. at Flat No. B-1, Neela Apartment, Ground Floor, Kiran Rashmi Neela CHS Ltd. S.V. Road Borivali (W), Mumbai, 400092.



2. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Para A of Part A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith, Notice of the 32nd AGM of the Company.



3. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 23, 2019 to August 29, 2019 (both days inclusive).



4. The remote e-Voting period commences on August 26, 2019 at 9.00 am and ends on August 28, 2019 at 5.00 p.m. The cut-off date for determining shareholders who are eligible for e-voting is August 23, 2019.

