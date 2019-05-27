27-May-2019



To,

Senior General Manager- Listing Compliance

BSE Limited

24th Floor, P J Towers,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001



Scrip ID & ISIN & Security Code: 1286JSFL21 & INE411R08010 & 954173

Subject: Intimation of date for Semi-Annual interest payment on non-convertible debentures under Regulation 50(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015



Dear Sir,



With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 50(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the due date for payment of interest on 1,330 Rated, Listed Taxable, Transferable, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs.1,00,000/- each is due on 14-Jun-2019.

Request you to kindly take note of the above and acknowledge the receipt of the same.

Thanking you,



Yours faithfully,

For Jain Sons Finlease Limited





(Chirag Desai)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Pdf Link: Jain Sons Finlease Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation for Interest Payment / Redemption

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com