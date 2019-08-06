JAIPAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at 04.30 p.m. at 17/1 Cama Industrial Estate Walbhat Road, Goregaon East Mumbai 400063 inter alia, to consider following matter



1) Approve the Un- Audited financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



2) Trading Window will be Closed From 06Th August, 2019 till 14th August, 2019



Pdf Link: Jaipan Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 14Th August, 2019 At 4:30 P.M

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com