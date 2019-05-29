This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 28th May, 2019 approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/ year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 52(4) read with 52(5) of SEBI (LODR), 2015, the Audited Results were sent to IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd., and Axis Trustee Services Ltd. through email- copy enclosed as Annexure 1 & 2.



The Debentures Trustee have received the Audited Results and have noted the contents, which has been acknowledged by Axis Trustee Services Ltd vide its letter No. ATSL/Del/2019-20/284 dated 29th May, 2019 and IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd letter No. ITSL/OPR/19-20/2477 dated 29th may, 2019. Letters enclosed as Annexure 3 & 4.



Pdf Link: Jaiprakash Associates Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

