In the Board Meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2019, the Board has approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 in terms of Regulation 33 (3)(d) of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A copy of the same is enclosed alongwith Report of Statutory Auditors M/s. Rajendra K. Goel & Co., Chartered Accountants, New Delhi.Annexure-1

Pdf Link: Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 28Th May, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com