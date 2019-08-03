Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. - Notice Of Postponement Of 81St Annual General Meeting Of The Bank

Notice is hereby given that due to unavoidable circumstances, the 81st Annual General Meeting of the Bank scheduled to be held on Saturday, 10th August, 2019 at 1100 hours at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, (SKICC), Srinagar is postponed and will now be held on Saturday, 7th September, 2019 at 1100 Hours at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, (SKICC), Srinagar.

Published on August 03, 2019
