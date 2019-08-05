Jamnagar Utilities & Power Private Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

This has reference to the 20,000 - 9.75% Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures - PPD 4 (RUP-9.75%-2-8-2024-PVT) - ISIN: INE936D07075 of the Company listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of the Exchange.



We hereby certify that the interest fallen due on August 4, 2019 in respect of the captioned debentures has been duly paid by the Company on August 5, 2019, as August 4, 2019 was a Sunday, a non - business day.



Kindly take the above on record.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com