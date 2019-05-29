Jash Dealmark Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

This is to inform you that Ms. Hetal Vachhani has resigned from the Post of Company Secretray & Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. May 29, 2019. The Company places its apprieciation for service rendered by Ms. Hetal Vachhani during her association with the Company.



Kindly take this on your record and oblige us.



