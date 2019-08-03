Jatalia Global Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Jatalia Global Ventures Limited (Formerly known as Aashee Infotech Limited) has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30,2019.

Further, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the company has been closed from June 30, 2019 till the completion of 48 hours after the results are made public on August 12,2019.

Pdf Link: Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29_Intimation Of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com