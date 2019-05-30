Jattashankar Industies Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2019, approving the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2019 along with the Auditors Report thereon.

