Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the BSE circular LIST/COMP/O1/2019-20 dated April 2, 2019, the Trading Window for the securities of the Company has already been closed from July 1, 2019 till 48 hour after the declaration of un-audited Financial Results i.e. August 16, 2019. Accordingly, the Trading Window shall reopen on August 17, 2019.

Pdf Link: Jauss Polymers Ltd. - Closure of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com