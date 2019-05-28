Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a dividend for the year 2018-19 @ 7% (seven percent) i.e. Re. 0.35 paise per share (Face Value Rs. 5 each) on the paid up equity share capital of the Company.

Pdf Link: Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on August 14, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com