Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. - Corporate Action-Fixes Book Closure For The Purpose For Annual General Meeting And Dividend From 07.08.2019 To 14.08.2019 (Both Days Inclusive)

The Share Transfer book shall remain closed from 07.08.2019 to 14.08.2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd

