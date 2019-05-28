Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board in its meeting held today recommended a dividend for the year 2018-19 @ 7% (seven percent) i.e. Re.0.35 paise per share (Face Value Rs.5 per share) on the paid up equity share capital of the Company.

Pdf Link: Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd

