Jay Ushin Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

In compliance with SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith a copy of advertisement published in the newspaper i.e Statesman (English Newspaper) and Haribhumi (Hindi Newspaper) on May 27, 2019 towards Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Jay Ushin Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Jay Ushin Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.