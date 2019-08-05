Pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Disclosure Practices, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed from July 01, 2019 till 48 hours after the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 is approved by the Board of Directors and filed with Stock Exchange.

The date of meeting of Board of Directors to approve the financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019 will be informed in due course.

Accordingly, trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for Directors, KMPs, Promoters & Promoters Group and Designated Persons etc. covered under the code from July 01, 2019 till 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results.



Pdf Link: Jay Ushin Ltd. - Closure of Trading Window

