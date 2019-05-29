Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that we are in receipt of intimation from Ms.Nivedita Samant Folio No. N003023 for issue of duplicate share certificates.

Pdf Link: Jay Ushin Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

