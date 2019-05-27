Jayatma Enterprises Ltd - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment Of Mr. Hardik Joshi As Company Secretary & Compliance Officer.

This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2019, Appointed of Mr. Hardik Joshi as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 27th May, 2019 pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 6(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. (Brief profile is attached herewith)

Pdf Link: Jayatma Enterprises Ltd - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment Of Mr. Hardik Joshi As Company Secretary & Compliance Officer.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Jayatma Spinners Ltd

