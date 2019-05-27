Jayatma Enterprises Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on today i.e. 27th May, 2019 at 1,Laxmi Nagar Co. Op. Housing Society, Naranpura, Ahmedabad 380013, had considered following matters:



1. Appointment of Mr. Hardik Joshi as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 27th May, 2019 pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 6(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. (Brief profile is attached herewith)



The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12.00 P.M. and concluded at 12.30 P.M.



