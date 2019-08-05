With reference to the captioned subject & pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 ("SEBI LODR") we hereby inform you that, Board of Directors of the Company in the Board meeting held on Monday, 5th August, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 5:35 PM have approved the following:



(1)Appointment of M/s Patel & Associates, Company Secretaries, as the Secretarial auditors of the Company for the financial year 2019-20 to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company.



We request you to kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Jayatma Industries Ltd - Intimation Of Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor For FY 2019-20.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com