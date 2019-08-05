This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on today i.e. 5th August, 2019 at 5:00 pm at 1 Laxmi Nagar Co Op. Housg. Society,Naranpura,Ahmedabad - 380013,had considered following matters;



1.The Board had discussed and approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Result for the first quarter and three months ended 30th June, 2017 as per regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 along with Limited Review Report.

2.Appointment of M/s Patel & Associates, Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as scrutinizer for E-Voting/Ballot voting at the Annual General Meeting.

3.To appoint M/s Patel & Associates, Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the year 2019-20.

4.Approval of draft notice for calling the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, 21st September, 2019.

5.Approval of Draft of Directors Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2019.

6.To recommend the adoption of new set of MOA and AOA.

Pdf Link: Jayatma Industries Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com