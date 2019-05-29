Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Board Meeting held today has interalia decided that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th August, 2019 at Kanpur at 12.00 Noon

Pdf Link: Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. - Annual General Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On Wednesday The 14Th August, 2019 At Kanpur At 12.00 Noon

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com